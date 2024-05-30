Most of BNP's convicted activists still in hiding

Around 1,800 leaders and activists of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and its associated bodies, including 31 central leaders, were sentenced to different terms in prison by different Dhaka courts ahead of the 12th parliamentary polls held on 7 January. Many of them were arrested and were released on bail later. However, a large section of the convicts are still in hiding.

According to relevant sources, the BNP activists started surrendering as the arrest spree came down after the elections.

As of 21 May, some 250 BNP activists have surrendered. Of them, 200 have been released on bail. And 26 of the 31 central BNP leaders, who were sentenced to different terms by the court, have been released. Five of them are still in prison.