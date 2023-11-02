BNP activists block road in Narayanganj, 3 detained

The leaders and activists of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) have blocked the Dhaka-Chattogram highway in Siddhirganj of Narayanganj and torched tyres there on the third day of their 3-day blockade programme.
The incident occurred in the Sanarpar area on Thursday morning. Later, police reached the spot and detained three of the BNP activists from there.
Although the number of long-route buses on the road is still low on the third day of the blockade, it has increased as compared to the last two days. The number of local public transport plying the roads is more today as compared to the last two days. Apart from the public transport, covered vans and trucks are also moving on the roads. Vehicles bound to 21 districts use these two highways.
Witnesses say the leaders and activists of BNP, led by former district BNP general secretary Mamun Mahmud, blocked the Dhaka-Chattogram highways in the Sanarpar area of Siddhirganj at around 7:00 am in the morning. At one point of their protest, they set fire to three tyres and vandalised a wrecker on the road. The BNP leaders and activists had sticks in their hands. However, they left the place before the police arrived.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Mamun Mahmud said, “Police arrested Siddhirganj thana BNP’s former joint convenor TH Tofa, Jubo Dal leader Rubel Hossain and activist Delowar Hossain from our programme.”
Confirming the arrests, Siddhirganj police station officer-in-charge (OC) Golam Mostafa said, “Police dispersed the BNP activists after the set fire on tyres on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway. The police also arrested three of them from the spot.”
Inspector Md Sharfuddin of the Shimrail police outpost under the Kanchpur highway police station said, “The number of long-route public transport plying the roads is still low. However, movement of local transports has increased.”
27 arrested in 24 hours
Meanwhile, the police have arrested some 27 leaders and activists of the BNP from areas under the seven police stations of the district.
Speaking regarding this, additional superintendent of police (ASP, crime) in Narayanganj Chailau Marma said, “There have been some sporadic incidents surrounding BNP’s 3-day blockade. The police arrested some 27 people from drives conducted in the last 24 hours. All the arrestees are leaders and activists of the BNP. They have been arrested in old and new sabotage cases.”
The ASP further said, “The police, Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) are conducting joint patrolling to ensure security on highways. Besides, additional police have been deployed at significant points of the city.”