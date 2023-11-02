BNP activists block road in Narayanganj, 3 detained

The leaders and activists of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) have blocked the Dhaka-Chattogram highway in Siddhirganj of Narayanganj and torched tyres there on the third day of their 3-day blockade programme.

The incident occurred in the Sanarpar area on Thursday morning. Later, police reached the spot and detained three of the BNP activists from there.

Although the number of long-route buses on the road is still low on the third day of the blockade, it has increased as compared to the last two days. The number of local public transport plying the roads is more today as compared to the last two days. Apart from the public transport, covered vans and trucks are also moving on the roads. Vehicles bound to 21 districts use these two highways.