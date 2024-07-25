11 more cases against unnamed protesters

As many as 11 more cases have been filed with the Shahbagh police station in the capital over different programmes carried out by the students during the quota reform movement. Nine of these cases were lodged by the police and two Chhatra League leaders are the plaintiffs in two cases. These cases were filed between 12 July and 21 July.

As per the documents of the cases filed with the Shahbagh police station, former Dhaka University (DU) Akter Hossain has been named among the accused in a case. He is a former social welfare affairs secretary of the Dhaka University Central Students' Union (DUCSU). He was arrested from the DU campus on 17 July. The ‘anti-discriminatory student movement’, a platform that waged the quota reform movement, held a ‘gayebana janaza’ (funeral in absentia) and brought out a coffin procession that day.

Clashes erupted over these programmes between the law enforcements and protesters. However, Akter was arrested before the clashes broke out. The case was lodged on 18 July and Akter is the only accused in the case. The names of the other accused were not mentioned. The case statement mentioned ‘a number of unidentified protesters, backed by Chhatra Dal and Islami Chhatra Shibir, under the banner of anti-discrimination student movement’ as the accused.