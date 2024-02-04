44 more border guards of Myanmar take shelter in Bangladesh

Forty four more members of the Border Guard Police (BGP) from Myanmar have fled and taken refuge in Bangladesh amid clashes with the insurgent Arakan Army on the other side of the border in Naikhongchari of Bandarban. The BGP members, including injured ones, took shelter in Bangladesh at around 2:30 pm.

With these, a total of 58 BGP members have taken shelter in Bangladesh in the wake of intense fighting in their own country. Their arms and ammunition are in possession of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB).