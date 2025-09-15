Teesta project: Interested China to send technical team in next few months, Ambassador says

Bangladesh has sought China’s support, including a loan, to implement the Teesta masterplan, a flagship river management and restoration project.

Beijing, too, has shown keen interest in implementing the project. Within the coming months, a Chinese team of technical experts will visit Bangladesh to conduct an on-site assessment of the project.

Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen conveyed this message to Foreign Secretary Asad Alam Siam during a discussion in the capital on Monday morning.