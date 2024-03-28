Rice price soars despite surplus production

The gap between the production and consumption of rice still prevails. According to the Ministry of Agriculture, the production is good enough, at least 5 million tonnes more than the demand. So there is no need to import rice. However, despite the surplus production, the prices of rice are on the rise.

Meanwhile, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) said rice production in Bangladesh this year is little lower than the demand. The demand for rice rose due to the decline in wheat import.

According to the Bangladesh Rice Research Institute (BRRI) a total of 41.2 million tonnes of rice is likely to be produced this year, including 20.9 million tonnes of Boro rice, three million tonnes of Aush rice and 17 million tonnes of Aman rice. The overall demand of rice in the country at the moment is nearly 35 million tonnes. As such, there should be a surplus of 5 to 6 million tonnes of rice.