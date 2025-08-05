Sheikh Hasina tried to crush the uprising even on the night before the fall

On the night before the fall of her government, intelligence agencies and other sources were relaying messages to the then Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina warning that hundreds of thousands of people would flood the streets of Dhaka the following day, 5 August.

The intelligence reports also indicated that the law enforcement agencies would be unable to contain the situation. Senior officials from the police and other forces also warned about the impending crisis but Sheikh Hasina remained resolute in clinging to power. She pressured the security forces to bring the situation under control, even if it meant more bloodshed. Until late into the night on 4 August, she attempted to deploy state forces to suppress the movement.

Information on Sheikh Hasina’s actions and decisions on 4 and 5 August 2024 comes from the confessional statement of the then Inspector General of Police (IGP), data from International Crimes Tribunal investigations, intelligence reports, and conversations with multiple officials who were present at the Gonobhaban.