Verdict read for two and a half hours, followed by death sentence

The International Crimes Tribunal-1 has sentenced Sheikh Hasina to death for crimes against humanity committed during the July uprising.

Former Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan has also been sentenced to death while, another accused, former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, has been sentenced to five years’ imprisonment.

The three-member International Crimes Tribunal-1, headed by Justice Golam Mortuza Mojumdar, delivered the verdict in a packed courtroom. The other members of the tribunal are Justice Md Shofiul Alam Mahmood and Judge Md Mohitul Haque Enam Chowdhury.

The reading of the verdict began at 12:30 pm and concluded at 2:54 pm with the pronouncement of the sentences.

This is the first case filed with the tribunal over killings and other crimes against humanity committed during the July uprising to reach a verdict. The proceedings were broadcast live from the ICT-1 courtroom.