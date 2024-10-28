Tycoons close to Sheikh Hasina siphoned off $17b, S Alam alone laundered $10b, Ahsan H Mansur to FT

In the interview, Ahsan Mansur told the Financial Times that some former officials of the Directorate General of Forces Intelligence (DGFI) had helped force of leading banks.

The FT interview also said an estimated Tk 2 trillion ($16.7 billion) had been laundered from Bangladesh after taking over the banks. Methods such as loans made to their new shareholders and inflated import invoices were used for this purpose.

The central bank governor termed this to be “the biggest, highest robbing of banks by any international standards.”. “It didn’t happen on that scale anywhere, and it was state-sponsored and it couldn’t have happened without intelligence people putting guns [to former bank CEOs’] heads.”

Ahsan H Mansur said M Saiful Alam, founder and chair of S Alam Group, and his associates had “siphoned off” at least US $10 billion “as a minimum” from the banking system after taking control of banks with the help of the DGFI. “Every day they were granting loans to themselves,” he told the newspaper.