Islami Bank suspends 8 top officials

Since the fall of the previous government, bank officials have been demonstrating to ‘make the bank free from S Alam and people from Patia’, demanding the dissolution of the board of directors and trial of the officials involved in loan irregularities.

Besides, 10,000 officials from Saiful Alam’s Patia upazila in Chattogram, who were appointed over the last seven years, could not join the office since the fall of the government.

However, managing director Mohammed Monirul Moula joined the office on Sunday and Monday, which was followed by the decisions to suspend those officials.