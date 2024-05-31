Flat construction, beautification projects also on govt priority list

There are three abandoned buildings in the Gulshan and Banani areas of the capital. These buildings are to be demolished for the construction of high-rise residences of government officials.

A proposal for this project worth Tk 2.17 billion has been prepared. The deadline for the project ends December 2026.

A residence for the Bangladesh ambassador to Egypt will be constructed in Cairo. The estimated cost for this project is Tk 1.65 billion. The cost of the project to construct sculptures, colourful lamp posts and foot over-bridges for the beautification of the Cox’s Bazar city is estimated at Tk 240 million. Both projects will end by December 2025.

Such less important projects have been included in the Annual Development Plan (ADP) as unapproved projects. However, the government is considering these as high priority projects. However, the economists have questioned the government decision to prioritise on such less important projects when the country’s economy is going through a tough time due to the prevailing dollar crisis.