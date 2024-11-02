On average 12-15b dollars laundered annually: Iftekharuzzaman

It’s impossible to find out exactly how much money has been laundered out of Bangladesh in total.

However, evidence has been found that 17 billion dollars have been laundered using formal medium like banks.

Based on different incidents, it can be estimated that on an average 12 to 15 billion have been laundered from Bangladesh annually.

Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) executive director Iftekharuzzaman said these in a seminar on the ‘ways to bring back laundered money’ at the Economic Reporters’ Forum (ERF office) in capital’s Paltan area on Saturday.

Iftekharuzzaman said Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) of the Bangladesh Bank has worked as an accomplice in corruption and money money laundering for a long period of time.

The main culprit behind the way the country’s banking sector has been pushed to the edge is the Bangladesh Bank, he added.

Under the current situation, TIB executive director said there’s no alternative to bringing basic reforms to these institutions and reorganise them from the start.

Journalist association, Economic Reporters’ Forum (ERF) and Shombhabonar Bangladesh jointly organised the seminar.

GreenWatch Dhaka editor Mostafa Kamal Majumder moderated the seminar while ERF president Refayet Ullah Mirdha gave the welcome speech.