Appoint MD or get an administrator, BB tells National Bank

Bangladesh Bank (BB) has sent a letter to National Bank Limited (NBL) instructing the private bank to appoint a managing director (MD) by 28 April as the latter has been operating without an MD for about three months.

The central bank’s letter came amid the NBL came to limelight afresh for various irregularities including disbursement of loans without approval.

The BB sent the letter to the NBL’s chairman, Monowara Haque, on Monday. It said if a managing director is not appointed by April 28, the central bank will take action in accordance with the relevant section of the Bank Company Act.

The section 15 (KA) (2) of Bank Company Act states that the position of managing director in a bank shall not remain vacant for three straight months.