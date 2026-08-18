Dollar and reserves offer relief, investment remains sluggish

High inflation, stagnation in investment, a weak banking sector, a large revenue shortfall and mounting debt-repayment pressure—these are the structural problems the BNP (Bangladesh Nationalist Party) government inherited. Six months into its tenure, these problems remain unresolved.

There is some relief, however, in the dollar market, foreign exchange reserves, remittances and exports. Inflation also edged down slightly in July. But people’s purchasing power is yet to recover after years of rising prices.

There are no clear signs of a turnaround in investment or employment either. On top of that, recent gas and electricity shortages have disrupted industrial production.

Over the past six months, the government has taken some initiatives to remove barriers to business, attract investment and lower borrowing costs. But visible progress in reforms of the banking, revenue and energy sectors remains limited. Overall, the economy has gained some stability, but recovery is yet to begin.

Finance Minister Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury has also said that economic recovery will take two years. The government yesterday (Monday) released a list of measures it is taking to stabilise and revive the economy, including initiatives to control inflation, steps to reform the capital market and a Tk 190 billion refinancing programme.