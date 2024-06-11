There’s no need for so many ministries: Ahsan H Mansur

Policy Research Institute (PRI) executive director Ahsan H Mansur has questioned having so many ministries when the government is vowing for maintaining austerity amid the prevailing multifaceted economic crises.

He said, “Do we really need the textiles and jute ministry? I don’t think so. There is no need for so many ministries if the government can think a little more openly. There are only 11 ministries in the US where we have some 50-60.”

“The sectors for government expenditures have been contracted, but not the costs. In the current economic context, the focus should be cost cutting,” he stressed.