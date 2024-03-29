Export of Bangladeshi products to India declines

Exports of Bangladeshi products to India had increased for two consecutive fiscals after the coronavirus pandemic. Despite various challenges globally, Bangladeshi exports to India crossed the 2-billion-dollar mark for the first time in the 2022-23 fiscal. But then there was a decline in exports. The export of Bangladeshi products in India has dropped by 17 per cent in the 2023-24 fiscal so far.

According to the figures of the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB), Bangladeshi products worth USD 1.27 billion have been exported to the Indian market in the first eight months of the current fiscal, which was USD 1.53 billion in the previous fiscal. As such, exports of Bangladeshi products have declined by 16.59 per cent.