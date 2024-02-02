Indian grants for Bangladesh gradually declining

Bhutan tops the list in terms of receiving grants and loans from India as per the actual account for the 2022-23 fiscal. Bhutan received Rs 17.36 billion as grant and Rs 7.04 billion as loan from India in that fiscal. Including all the other grants and allocation, Bhutan received a total of Rs 24.47 billion from India in the 2022-23 fiscal.

Myanmar is second in this list receiving a grant of Rs 4.54 billion that year. Besides, Nepal received a grant of Rs 4.34 billion, Afghanistan 2.79 billion and Maldives received a grant of Rs 1.83 billion from India in the 2022-23 fiscal.

Apart from the South Asian countries, India also provides loans and grants to countries from different parts of the world, including Eurasia. The total amount of grants and loans provided by India in the 2022-23 fiscal stands at Rs 70.90 billion.