BB forms task force for banking sector reform

The Bangladesh Bank (BB) has formed a task force for banking sector reform, with six experts on the financial sector as members of the taskforce.

BB governor Ahsan H Mansur will serve as the coordinator of the taskforce.

Apart from taking different measures to reform the banking sector, the taskforce will also publish a white paper.

The central bank disclosed this in a notification published on Wednesday.

The six members of the taskforce are chief adviser's special envoy for international affairs Lutfey Siddiqi, former deputy governor Muhammad A Ali, BRAC Bank chairman Mehriar M Hasan, former lead economists at the Dhaka office of the World Bank Zahid Hussain, ZNRF University of Management Science vice chancellor M Zubaidur Rahman and Partner at Hoda Vasi Chowdhury & Co, Sabbir Ahmad.