Indian traders seek Bangladeshi hilsa for Durga Puja, which companies want to export
Eighteen Bangladeshi companies have applied for permission to export hilsa to India ahead of Durga Puja. At the same time, the Fish Importers Association of India has sought permission to import hilsa from Bangladesh.
The Ministry of Commerce has sought the opinion of the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock to determine whether permission should be granted for the exports, according to sources at the Ministry of Commerce.
After receiving the applications from exporters, the Ministry of Commerce sent a letter to the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock yesterday, Wednesday, seeking its opinion on the supply and demand situation of hilsa in the country.
A decision on whether to allow hilsa exports to India will be made based on that opinion.
Last year, the Bangladesh government allowed the export of 1,200 tonnes of hilsa to India, but only 150 tonnes were eventually exported.
Commerce Secretary Md Ataur Rahman Khan told Prothom Alo, “A decision on the permission will be made soon after receiving the opinion from the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock. I hope we receive a positive opinion in favour of allowing the exports.”
This year, Bangladeshi exporters have sought permission to export hilsa for a longer period instead of the short period allowed in previous years. They have requested permission for at least two months, and preferably throughout the year.
Traders argue that it becomes difficult to complete opening letters of credit (LCs), collecting hilsa, processing and packaging within just 20 to 25 days.
Companies interested in exporting hilsa
The companies that have sought permission this year include Bishwas Enterprise of Khulna; JS Enterprise and Anraj Fish Products of Chattogram; Lucky Enterprise, MUC Foods, Mohtab & Sons and Janata Fish of Jashore; Vigilant Express, Swarnali Enterprise, Majestic Enterprise and BDS Corporation of Dhaka; Mahima Enterprise, AR Enterprise and Tanisha Enterprise of Barishal; Rafid Enterprise of Bhola; and MA Enterprise and Suman Traders of Satkhira.
The Fish Importers Association of India has sought permission to import hilsa from Bangladesh. The organisation recently sent separate letters to the Prime Minister’s Office, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Commerce, making the request.
Urging that permission for exports be granted by mid-September, the Indian trade body said Bangladesh used to export an average of around 5,000 tonnes of hilsa to India every year since 1996.
Although exports continued intermittently, hilsa exports resumed in September 2019 with special permission for a limited period on the occasion of Durga Puja.
Exports lower than permitted
According to sources at the Ministry of Commerce, hilsa exports to India have consistently been lower than the quantities permitted.
After a long hiatus, permission was given to export 500 tonnes of hilsa in 2019, while 1,850 tonnes were approved for export in 2020. In 2021, against permission to export 4,600 tonnes, 1,200 tonnes were exported.
In 2022, 1,300 tonnes were exported against permission for 2,900 tonnes. In 2023, permission was given for 3,950 tonnes, but 1,300 tonnes were exported.
And in 2024, only 577 tonnes of hilsa were exported to India against approval to export 2,420 tonnes.