Rejoinder to Sikder family feud report

The private National Bank Limited has issued a rejoinder to the report, ‘National Bank: Feud in Sikder family, loan documents not found’, published in Prothom Alo on 18 April.

In a letter issued by an unnamed public relations officer of the bank, the bank protested the issues related to the feud in Sikder family. It said the report is motivated, fabricated and baseless, and nothing but a move to tarnish the image of the bank, its shareholders and the Sikder family.