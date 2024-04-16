No more banks to be merged for the time being: Bangladesh Bank

Bangladesh Bank has said that no more banks will be merged for the time being. The regulatory body has said, after assessing the results and experience of the process that has begun in merging five banks so far, the decision will be taken about merging other weak banks too. Meanwhile, the initiative to merge 10 state-owned and private banks and reduce them to five, is in progress.

Bangladesh Bank spokesman Mezbaul Haque told Prothom Alo, "No bank outside of these five banks will be merged anew for now. Our own capacity in this regard is also an important factor. It requires three audit firms to audit one bank. There is a lack of good audit firms in the country. A decision to merge further banks may be made only on the basis of the experience of these five banks."