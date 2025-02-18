TV actor’s death raises questions on syndicate in industry

After the death of young television actor Shahbaz Sunny, his friends and colleagues have raised questions about the syndicate in the industry. They say, though a talented actor Sunny was a victim of syndicate culture.

Despite trying for long he couldn’t manage to work with certain people. He was rejected from different projects. He was frustrated with his career. That’s why some people are bringing up the issue of syndicate in television industry anew at the news of this actor’s demise.

Shahbaz Sunny had worked with director Imran Robin earlier. This director wrote regretfully, “Sunny’s untimely death once again proves that our time can run out any time. What’s the point of so many syndicates, arrogance and curses... the time is short.”

Another director Aminul Shikder wrote, “When people die, their importance increases. An actor, Siam Nasir also wrote the same thing. He wrote, “When someone dies, people express so much love for them, but they won’t check up on them while they are still alive.”

Director Imran Robin said, “At present a syndicate has taken an enormous shape not only for the character actors but also for everyone else including the directors. If someone work’s for a director in this syndicate culture, the others won’t want to cast them.”