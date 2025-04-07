Climate migrants falling prey to modern slavery

Three years ago, Afzal Hossain (40) left his home in Lengura, Gowainghat, Sylhet, to work in a garment factory in Savar, Dhaka. Three other men from his community joined him, and they all stayed in the same rented room. Back home, work was scarce, wages were low, and jobs were sporadic. When Afzal found work in Dhaka, his salary was a meager Tk 7,500. After paying rent, food, and sending money home, he was left with nothing. He had nothing left over after sending money home, buying food, and paying his rent. He relied on loans to get by, a situation that ended lately when he lost his job.

On Monday (17 March), Afzal was searching for work at Savar Bazar Mor. “The back-breaking labour, salary cuts for lateness, constant verbal abuse, and nothing in my pocket at the end of the month—it's meaningless,” he said. “I can’t even afford a Tk 100 treat for myself. And what would I do if I went back home? I have a son, a daughter, a wife, and sick parents to think about. I have no control over my life. I’m a slave to other people’s orders.”

The garment factory where Afzal worked recently closed down. In an unsuccessful attempt to demand their unpaid wages, he and other workers blocked the Dhaka-Aricha highway on 3 March. He has been looking for a job hard since he lost his job two weeks ago.

Afzal’s situation illustrates a disturbing picture of ‘modern slavery’ in Bangladesh. A recent study by the International Institute for Environment and Development (IIED), titled ‘Exposed and Exploited: Climate Change, Migration, and Modern Slavery in Bangladesh,’ reveals that climate migrants are becoming bonded labourers, losing their freedom due to climate-induced displacement.

Following the study’s findings, Prothom Alo interviewed 15 families who migrated due to climate change. Bellal Khondokar (35), a fisherman from the Baleshwar River in Pirojpur, is one of them. A resident of Khejurbari, Boro Machua, Mathbaria, he took an advance loan (Dadon) from fish market lenders and loans from NGOs, totaling around Tk 500,000. Unable to repay the debt, he left his village and now works in a garment factory in Chattogram EPZ.

Bellal’s mother, Renu Begum, told Prothom Alo, “The Baleshwar River doesn’t yield fish like it used to. He (Bellal) only catches 10-15 small hilsa daily. He couldn’t repay his debts, and they kept growing. He had to go to Chattogram.” She added that their livelihoods deteriorated after Cyclone Sidr in 2007. “I worry about him and his children,” she said.