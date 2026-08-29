St. Martin’s Island: Resorts rise one after another as Keya forests, coconut trees are cleared

At least 12 new resorts and cottages are being built on Saint Martin’s Island, a coral-rich ecologically critical island. Local representatives and residents of the island said construction of these resorts and cottages began after the 13th parliamentary election. Yet construction of all types of structures is prohibited on the island.

According to officials of the Department of Environment, more than 70 new resorts were built on the island before the fall of the Awami League government. During the interim government’s tenure, the Department of Environment took various measures against these resorts, including filing cases and imposing fines. Administrative action had largely halted the construction of new resorts and cottages at the time.

After visiting the area and speaking to locals, it has been learnt that construction work increases during adverse weather after the tourist season ends, when maritime communication between Teknaf and the island remains almost cut off. New structures are being built after clearing Keya (Pandanus tectorius) forests and coconut trees, while sand and limestone are being taken from the beach for construction and infrastructure is being developed in an unplanned manner.

After tourist numbers were restricted two years ago, some life had returned to the island’s natural environment. However, that positive change is once again under threat due to the construction of structures one after another.