12 hidden truths about the mind and the brain, how many do you follow?

American psychologist Patricia Schmidt has been researching the human brain for more than two decades. Like most people, she also uses social media. But she is often astonished by the sheer volume of misleading information about the brain and mental health circulating online.

To counter this, Patricia has shared 12 hidden truths about caring for the mind and the brain. Check out the list here as reported in ‘Medium’.

1. Water matters more than medicine

Around 70 per cent of our brain is made up of water. It is essential for every single function. Even mild dehydration can weaken the brain if the body does not get enough water.

Drinking enough water allows the brain to function better. Put simply, water is the brain’s main fuel. So, there’s no alternative to drinking water.

2. Never neglect sleep

Sleep affects almost every aspect of life. Memory, focus, decision-making, mood regulation, and even appetite are connected to it. Notice how after one bad night’s sleep you struggle to concentrate, feel irritable, and even hungrier than usual?

What’s interesting is that when we sleep, the brain refreshes itself through the “glymphatic system”. Good sleep not only keeps the brain sharp but also reduces the risk of dementia. Cutting down on sleep to work more is counterproductive—rested brains work better and smarter.

3. Not all stress is bad

Stress is not always harmful. Low to moderate stress can actually boost productivity. Without challenges, life would feel dull and uninspiring. However, overwhelming stress paralyses us with fear and anxiety. The key is balance, enough challenge to inspire, but not enough to overwhelm.

4. Nature can reset your mind

Feeling stuck, tired, or mentally drained? Step outside and walk in nature. Even a short walk can reset the brain and instantly lift your mood. Scientists agree. Plus, you’ll benefit from vitamin D, daily exercise, and natural light that helps regulate the body’s internal clock.

5. Social connections matter deeply

Many fitness coaches talk about diet, exercise, and sleep, but social relationships are just as vital. Maintaining healthy bonds reduces the risk of dementia and improves overall well-being.

One study found that loneliness is as harmful as smoking 15 cigarettes a day. But remember, solitude is not the same as loneliness. You can feel lonely in a crowd, and content when alone.

6. Gut health mirrors mental health

The brain and gut are strongly connected. Scientists call it the ‘gut-brain axis’. Trillions of microbes in the gut directly affect mood. Poor gut health often means poor mental health.

To keep your gut happy, eat fibre-rich foods, yoghurt, and probiotics. Avoid sugar, alcohol, and processed foods. And of course, drink plenty of water.

7. Growth begins outside your comfort zone

The brain prefers safety and avoids risk rather, it’s a survival instinct. But growth requires stepping outside your comfort zone.

Tasks that scare or discomfort you are opportunities for learning. Fear isn’t a stop sign—it’s often proof that you’re on the right path.

8. Constant positivity is harmful

Sadness, anger, and fear are not enemies rather, they are part of life. Suppressing emotions backfires, leading to greater stress and even higher risks of heart disease.

Instead of denying emotions, try to understand them. They may be sending you an important message. Listen to yourself.

9. Excessive social media use is harmful

Endless scrolling reduces focus, increases restlessness, and triggers harmful comparisons. Seeing curated “perfect lives” online can make us feel inadequate.

Set boundaries for social media use, stick to them, and keep your phone out of sight when you don’t need it.

10. Rest is as vital as hard work

Rest is not laziness, it’s essential for peak performance. The brain cannot work non-stop for hours. Taking regular breaks leads to better output and quality.

Think of rest not as a reward after work, but as a requirement before good work.

11. Multitasking is a myth

When we believe we’re multitasking, the brain is actually rapidly switching between tasks. This constant switching drains mental energy and reduces efficiency.

Focus on one task at a time and you’ll finish faster and better. It’s not possible for the brain to do multitasking.

12. You cannot control everything

Life will throw events beyond your control. Worrying about them only adds stress. The first step is acceptance. You need to accept that some things are simply beyond your control.

The second step is perspective. See, if you can find an opportunity in it or take it as a challenge? Remember, you cannot always control what happens, but you can control how you respond. That choice is always yours.

Source: Medium

