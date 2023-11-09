Even with rising food prices, walnuts don’t have to leave your grocery list! These versatile nuts are great for various recipes, from snacks to meals and desserts. Besides this, they are an easy way to add a delicious dose of plant-based nutrition to your dishes.

The following seven simple ways to use walnuts at home provide quick ways that you can enhance the flavor and texture of your dishes by simply including the mighty walnut!

Whether you pair this tasty nut with oatmeal for breakfast or charcuterie trays or make them into a delicious trail mix, you’ll find you can do a ton with walnuts!