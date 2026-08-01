Solo Travelling: A beginner's guide

There is a saying that the best way to know a person is through three things: handling money together, travelling together and living together for a while. Solo travel, in a way, lets you experience all three on your own.

How well can you manage your budget? How do you deal with the risks, joys and social interactions that come with travelling? How capable are you of ensuring your own safety? Most importantly, when there is no familiar face around, how do you keep yourself occupied? Do you genuinely enjoy your own company?

Travelling alone can help untangle these questions and reveal your true self. After just one solo trip, you will discover which parts of your life, your mind and your personality still need attention.

One of the greatest advantages of solo travel is how it changes the way you spend life's most valuable currency—time. Imagine you set out for Boga Lake. After reaching Bandarban, you suddenly feel like spending a day exploring the town instead. Or perhaps you simply want to relax and do absolutely nothing. So you head to Ruma Bazaar.