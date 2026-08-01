Solo Travelling: A beginner's guide
It’s difficult. Travelling alone in Bangladesh is still difficult. There are hardly any places where you can even sit by yourself for five minutes. So travelling alone? It almost feels beyond imagination. But once your heart has stepped beyond the confines of home, nothing is impossible.
My favourite author, Humayun Ahmed, once wrote, solitude exists even in the middle of a crowd. To discover that solitude, you need to adapt to certain realities and learn to say “no” firmly when necessary. Replace fear with curiosity. The day you stop asking, “What if something happens?” and instead think, “Let’s see what happens,” you will know you are ready to travel alone.
Why do people travel alone?
If you simply want to see places with others, travel in a group. But if you want to discover yourself, understand yourself and learn to love yourself then travel alone. In this age of social media check-ins, spending time with oneself has become increasingly difficult. We live in a strange era where digital screens constantly dictate what we should see, hear and do.
It often feels as though we are living through other people's eyes, inside someone else's life. When our phones suddenly stop working, many of us struggle to find what to do, what to think or how to enjoy our own company. Gradually, even our sense of identity begins to blur.
Solo travelling is an extraordinary way of bringing that identity back into focus.
There is a saying that the best way to know a person is through three things: handling money together, travelling together and living together for a while. Solo travel, in a way, lets you experience all three on your own.
How well can you manage your budget? How do you deal with the risks, joys and social interactions that come with travelling? How capable are you of ensuring your own safety? Most importantly, when there is no familiar face around, how do you keep yourself occupied? Do you genuinely enjoy your own company?
Travelling alone can help untangle these questions and reveal your true self. After just one solo trip, you will discover which parts of your life, your mind and your personality still need attention.
One of the greatest advantages of solo travel is how it changes the way you spend life's most valuable currency—time. Imagine you set out for Boga Lake. After reaching Bandarban, you suddenly feel like spending a day exploring the town instead. Or perhaps you simply want to relax and do absolutely nothing. So you head to Ruma Bazaar.
The weekly market takes place there every Thursday. On that day, indigenous people from the surrounding hills bring everything the mountains have to offer. You wander through the stalls, bargain over a few items, or quietly sit in a tea stall with a cup in hand, watching the endless variety of people passing by.
Or perhaps you spend the evening sitting by the Sangu River, watching the sun set. There is nowhere you have to be, no clock dictating your next move. Let some moments of your life—your own time, your own thoughts, your own quiet reflections—belong only to you.
Where Does Safety Lie?
The people who hurt us the most are often the very ones we never imagined would. The problem lies in trust. When you travel alone, you do not place that level of trust in strangers, and that is precisely why you become far more cautious.
Self-preservation is one of humanity’s oldest instincts. Once you begin travelling alone, you may not even realise how naturally your instincts sharpen and keep you alert.
One of the greatest advantages of travelling solo is that it is easy to blend into a crowd. However, blending in does not mean disappearing. Keeping a low profile is not the same as losing your awareness.
You need not become the subject of unnecessary curiosity, nor should you withdraw completely into yourself. The greatest skill in solo travelling is to observe everything, speak less, listen more and understand even more than you hear.
Safety is a habit. Just as you check whether you have locked your front door before leaving home, you should also keep certain things in mind before setting off on a trip. Where are you going? How will you get there? Where will you stay? Whose phone numbers do you have? Is your phone charged? Will you have network coverage? All these are part of staying safe.
Many people believe courage means setting off without a second thought. That is not courage. Courage is carrying your fear with you while remaining sensible.
Preparation: Half the Journey Ends Here
Preparing for a solo trip starts long before you pack your bag. The first step is getting to know your destination. What are the roads like? When does the last bus leave? Is local transport safe? How far is your accommodation from the market or the main road? Where are the nearest hospital and police station? These may not sound romantic, but they are essential.
Mountains, the sea, forests and rivers all have their own character. No two destinations follow the same rules. What works in Sajek may be unnecessary in Saint Martin’s. The precautions you need in Ratargul may not be enough for a mountain trail.
For your first solo trip, there is no need to choose a destination that is far away, remote or completely unfamiliar. Start with a nearby district, a city you already know, a familiar resort or somewhere you have visited before.
Just as people learn to walk before they learn to run, solo travelling should begin step by step. There is no point trying to prove yourself by venturing deep into a mountain trail on your very first trip.
Learn first how to board a bus alone, check into a hotel on your own, eat alone at a restaurant and ask for directions by yourself. These small experiences will prepare you for much bigger journeys.
What to Pack
Keep your bag light, but do not let your guard down. When travelling alone, every item in your bag should serve a purpose. The fewer clothes you carry, the better.
However, there are certain essentials you should never leave behind: a charger, power bank, necessary medicines, sanitary items, a small knife, a torch, extra cash, a copy of your national identity card and a small note with emergency contact numbers. Be prepared so that losing your phone does not feel like losing your entire world.
Never keep all your money in one place. Carry some in your wallet, some in a hidden pocket of your bag and some in your mobile banking account. If you have a bank card, even better. If not, at least have a way for someone to send you money in an emergency.
We often think, “Nothing will happen.” That very mindset is one of the most dangerous forms of complacency while travelling. Perhaps nothing will happen. But if something does, your preparation could make all the difference.
Your Phone, Network and Location
When travelling alone, your phone is much more than a camera. It is your map, ticket counter, bank, torch and identity document—all in one. So never neglect its battery. Always carry a power bank, and try to find out in advance which mobile network offers the best coverage at your destination.
Let a family member or a trusted friend know your general itinerary. You do not need to provide live updates every step of the way, but it is wise to inform someone of important changes, such as where you are staying, which vehicle you have boarded or when you have reached your destination.
At the same time, avoid sharing everything on social media in real time. The whole world does not need to know exactly where you are, which hotel you are staying in or whether you are travelling alone. Share your photos and stories, but do so at the right time. Joy does not lose its colour when shared a little later. In fact, it is often safer that way.
Learning to Say “No”
When travelling alone, you must learn to say “no”. That is not rudeness—it is self-protection.
If someone asks overly personal questions, you can simply smile and avoid giving a direct answer. If someone asks whether you are travelling alone, you are not obliged to tell the truth every time. A small “white lie” can sometimes be part of staying safe.
Not everyone is bad but, not everyone is good either. Understanding that middle ground is one of the most valuable lessons in travel.
Many people you meet along the way will help you, offer you water, show you the right road or even invite you for tea. Others, however, may become unnecessarily inquisitive, make you uncomfortable or try to take advantage of you.
There is no foolproof way to judge people, but there is an inner instinct that tells you when something feels wrong. Trust that instinct. If a place, a person, a vehicle or even a conversation makes you uncomfortable, leave without hesitation. You do not owe anyone an explanation.
A Good Night’s Sleep Is Part of the Journey
A good place to stay does not necessarily mean an expensive hotel. It means somewhere that is safe, clean, well located, staffed by professionals, with secure door locks and people around. When travelling alone, it is best to avoid accommodation that is extremely isolated, suspiciously cheap or largely unknown—especially during your first few solo trips.
When checking in, take a moment to observe your surroundings. Once inside your room, inspect the door, windows, bathroom and locks. Save the reception number on your phone. Avoid going out unnecessarily after dark.
Many people assume travelling is all about staying up late in search of adventure. That idea often comes from films. In reality, getting a good, safe and peaceful night's sleep is just as important.
Food, Water and Your Health
If you neglect your health while travelling, your mind will suffer too. When travelling alone, falling ill becomes twice as troublesome. So be a little cautious about what you eat.
By all means enjoy street food—but not everything, and not all the time. Bottled drinking water is always the safer option.
Too much tea or coffee, too little water and too little sleep all leave your body exhausted. And an exhausted body is far more likely to make poor decisions.
If you are travelling to the hills, proper walking shoes are essential. If you are heading to the sea, pack a set of dry clothes. For forests, carry mosquito repellent. In cities, Google Maps can be invaluable.
Your physical preparation should match your destination. The better you understand your own body, the more enjoyable your journey will be. Learn to recognise your hunger, fatigue, fear and excitement—even if it takes a little effort.
Freedom Comes with Responsibility
One of the greatest lessons solo travel teaches is how to manage your money.
When travelling in a group, expenses are often shared. Someone bargains, someone keeps track of the budget. When you travel alone, every responsibility is yours—bus fares, meals, accommodation, tickets, guides, boat rides, that extra cup of tea or the shawl you suddenly decide to buy.
Estimate your travel expenses in advance, then keep an additional 20 to 30 per cent aside for emergencies. Things rarely go exactly as planned. You might miss a bus, need to stay an extra night, fall ill or simply fall so deeply in love with a place that you no longer feel like leaving.
Freedom is wonderful. But freedom has its costs too. Be prepared for them.
Solitude and Loneliness Are Not the Same
When you travel alone, there will inevitably come a moment when you think, “I wish there were someone to share this with.”
You are watching a beautiful sunset, but no one is beside you. You have just enjoyed an incredible meal, but there is no one to share it with. You rest your head against the bus window, yet there is no familiar shoulder beside you. It is perfectly natural to feel a little low at such moments. That is not failure.
Solitude does not mean emptiness. Sometimes, solitude is a mirror. In it, you see yourself—your restlessness, your disappointments, your emotions. You begin to realise how much you depend on the approval of others and how well you can truly listen to your own inner voice.
Solo travel will not always make you happy. But it will offer you something even more valuable: truth.
Meet People, But Know Your Limits
Travelling alone does not mean avoiding conversations. In fact, solo travellers often end up having the most genuine interactions.
The shopkeeper, the boatman, the hotel receptionist, the woman from the hills, the passenger sitting beside you, the teenager at the tea stall—each of them is like a living book. When we travel in groups, we are often too busy talking among ourselves. Alone, we begin to hear the stories of the world around us.
Even so, it is important to maintain boundaries. Do not become too familiar with strangers too quickly. Avoid revealing where you are staying, your complete travel itinerary, your financial situation or the fact that you are travelling alone unless absolutely necessary.
Being friendly is not the same as sharing personal information. Be polite, keep a respectful distance and protect your personal boundaries.
After You Return Home
A solo trip does not end when you return home. You will unpack, wash your clothes, look through your photographs and calculate your expenses. But the real reckoning takes place within yourself.
Think about the moments that frightened you, the places you loved, the mistakes you made and the moments that made you proud of yourself. Write them down. Keeping a small travel journal—or even a sketchbook—is a wonderful idea. After all, not everything can be expressed in words.
I am not claiming that your first solo trip will transform you overnight. Standing on a mountain, gazing at the sea or walking through a forest does not suddenly make anyone wiser or fundamentally different. But something small does change.
You realise that you travelled somewhere alone, made your own decisions, made mistakes, dealt with them and returned safely. That realisation itself is a source of strength. It is a strength that stays with you and helps you in other parts of life as well.
When a relationship ends, when you change jobs, move to a new city or find yourself at a turning point in life, you will remember one simple truth, “I can do this. I have found my way on my own before.”
*Khadiza Falguni is a solo traveller.