Sub-standard textbook printing: Where will this is fiasco end?

Questions are raised about the printing quality of textbooks every single year. This year hasn’t been any different either. Handing over textbooks to the students at the beginning of the year is wonderful, but this wonder turns into disappointment when the books are full of errors and the printing is substandard.

The National Curriculum and Textbook Board (NCTB) is in charge of printing the textbooks. They get the job done through enlisted printing houses. NCTB and the printing houses try to avoid the responsibility by blaming each other for the delay in printing of books or the poor quality of printing and paper.

Prothom Alo reports that the new textbooks that have been handed over to the students for free have been printed in a shoddy and careless manner in many cases. The quality of the printing papers has deteriorated while the printing quality has been substandard as well.