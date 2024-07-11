Biman's flight delay: It must remain competitive

How punctual an airline is, can be understood from the respective airline’s On-Time Performance (OTP). Taking off within 15 minutes of the schedule of a flight is globally considered as not delayed.

The report submitted by Biman to the parliamentary standing committee also states the average departure OTP of aircraft in the one year is 69.37 per cent while the average arrival OTP is 66 per cent. That is, more than 30 per cent of the flights miss their schedules in taking off and landing.

On behalf of Biman, hostile weather, operating additional hajj flights and shortage of aircrafts have been mentioned as the reasons behind this. Among them, the issue of hostile weather can be accepted as the Biman authorities do not have any control over this. But the remaining issues could have been solved if Biman wanted to solve them.