Rights activists jailed: End repression on human rights activists 

The government, facing intense international criticism for enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, fictitious cases, and mass arrests, is now drawing renewed censure for imprisoning human rights organisation Odhikar's secretary Adilur Rahman Khan and director Nasiruddin Elan.

On 14 September, Dhaka Cyber Tribunal judge AM Zulfiqar Hayat sentenced them to two years in prison and fined them 10,000 taka each.

The images of these human rights activists in prison vans during the verdict announcement were widely circulated globally. Observers from various countries were present in the court on that day, alongside both local and foreign media.