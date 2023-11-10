Fictitious cases and arbitrary arrests: Political misuse of criminal law

The way cases and arbitrary arrests in connection with some violent and some non-existent incidents across the country have increased right before the 12th national parliament election, there’s no reason to not be worried anymore.

We have seen it even before; prior to and after the 11th national parliament election there were incidents of such cases and arrests centering BNP’s political programmes at different times.

Despite there being factual and credible accusations on the issue that these cases, better known as ‘fictitious cases’, are used with the aim to subdue political opponents, not seeing any action to stop that is utterly frustrating.

It certainly is a political misuse of the criminal justice system. And not just the political activists, common people are also falling victim to this.

Prothom Alo carried two reports on Thursday, based on the current situation in Gazipur, Magura and Jashore districts.

Evidently, cases and arrests made under special powers act increased in October, shows an analysis. No matter where the case is filed, the language of the case statement is almost identical.