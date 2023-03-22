Endangered Saint Martin’s: Why this arrangement to kill the island

District and upazila administration, and other government agencies, people involved with hotel, resort, ship and trawler business and tourists pushing the only coral-rich island of Bangladesh, Saint Martin's, to its end. The situation reminds us the folk tale about the greedy farmer who had a duck that used to lay gold eggs. But there are laws, regulations, directives, administration, environment department and police to protect the Saint Martin’s island.

As Prothom Alo reports, being an Environmentally Critical Area (ECA) listed by the Department of Environment, anything that may damage the water, soil, air or animals of St. Martin’s is prohibited there. For this reason, the environment department does not issue permission for the construction of any establishment there. However, there are more than 230 hotels, resorts, cottages and restaurants, among those many are multi-storey. At least 130 of those have been constructed in the past two years. More than 30 resorts and cottages are now under construction.