Mosquito eradication: No room for complacency

Dhaka North (DNCC) and Dhaka South City Corporations (DSCC) are tasked with the responsibility for controlling mosquito-borne diseases in the capital city. Apart from the two mayors of the two city corporations, there are scores of officers and a councillor for each ward. But we do not see their activities much apart from their ostentatious offices and loud voices.

No one will say that the mosquito infestation has reduced even though the two city corporations have launched a massive mosquito control campaign in the city. Rather, the Dhaka residents are fed up with the mosquito infestation.