World Bank’s concern: Stronger programmes needed to eradicate poverty

There are several reasons of being concerned following the recent economic forecasts made by the World Bank and IMF regarding Bangladesh’s economy within a span of just two days.

In its Bangladesh Development Update Report released on 24 April, the World Bank stated that an additional 3 million people in Bangladesh are at risk of falling into extreme poverty this year.

The rate of extreme poverty is projected to rise to 9.3 per cent from 7.7 per cent. The national poverty rate, which stood at 20.5 per cent last year, is expected to increase to 22.9 per cent by 2025.

Meanwhile, on 22 April, the IMF forecasted that Bangladesh’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth for the current year would be 3.8 per cent, the lowest in the past one and a half decades. This projection was published in the April 2025 edition of the IMF’s World Economic Outlook.