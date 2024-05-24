Anwarul Azim murder: Solve mystery through due investigation

The murder of the Jhenaidah-4 parliament member Anwarul Azim in Kolkata, the capital of the Indian state West Bengal, is extremely shocking and alarming.

This the very first time a Bangladeshi lawmaker has been murdered on foreign soil. In home minister Asaduzzaman Khan’s words, the incident of Anwarul Azim’s murder is premeditated and the people involved in this murder are Bangladeshi citizens.

All the sensational details that have come up about the murder of Anwarul Azim are even more dramatic than some crime thrillers. According to detective branch of police sources, an expatriate living in the US named Akhtaruzzaman who was a friend and business partner of Anwarul Azim planned this murder about a month ago. This murder has been committed in connection to dispute over business shares.