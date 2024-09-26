Accused police members: End the scare of cases and arrest

In this context it is only natural for there to be unrest and a degree of fear in the police department. However, this should not be so for any state force. If someone commits a crime according to the law, no one should have any objection if legal action is taken against them. But it is the government’s responsibility to ensure a safe and secure environment for the people concerned in carrying out their professional duties.

In this context, it has been assured from the police headquarters that the police members will not be arrested just because cases of murder, attempted murder and kidnapping have been against them. Rather, it has been stated that there has to be specific evidence against them for arrest.

Earlier on 10 September, all the police units had been informed by the police headquarters that in case of complaints brought against any government official or general public, their names have to be erased from the list of accused if no evidence is found against them in the preliminary investigation.