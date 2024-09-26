Editorial
Accused police members: End the scare of cases and arrest
Members of the law and order enforcement agencies cannot in any way avoid blame for the killings, attempted murders, tortures and abductions that took place during the July-August student-people uprising. In many places they shot and killed unarmed people without any provocation and the death of Abu Saeed, a student of Begum Rokeya University in Rangpur, is a proof of that.
Every single member of the law and order enforcement forces has to work within the boundary of law. However, many members of the police force have applied excessive force. That’s why the police had to suffer public resentment and after the fall of the Awami League government and many police personnel had to go into hiding. Despite repeated orders from the interim government to join their posts, those police members remained absent from duty.
It has been reported from the police headquarters that as many as 187 members of the police force did not join their posts. Among them, there are 16 of the ranks from deputy inspector general (DIG) to assistant superintendent of police (ASP), five police inspectors, 14 sub-inspectors (SI), nine assistant sub-inspectors (ASI), seven nayeks and 136 constables. However, according to Prothom Alo reports, the actual number of police personnel absent from their posts will be way higher.
Many police officers after joining their posts have taken leave on various excuses. Some have even gone abroad for higher studies. Meanwhile, several police officials including two former inspectors general of police (IGP), Abdullah Al-Mamun and AKM Shahidul Haque have already been arrested. Several murder cases have been filed against them. Some top level police officers have been sent into forced retirement.
In this context it is only natural for there to be unrest and a degree of fear in the police department. However, this should not be so for any state force. If someone commits a crime according to the law, no one should have any objection if legal action is taken against them. But it is the government’s responsibility to ensure a safe and secure environment for the people concerned in carrying out their professional duties.
In this context, it has been assured from the police headquarters that the police members will not be arrested just because cases of murder, attempted murder and kidnapping have been against them. Rather, it has been stated that there has to be specific evidence against them for arrest.
Earlier on 10 September, all the police units had been informed by the police headquarters that in case of complaints brought against any government official or general public, their names have to be erased from the list of accused if no evidence is found against them in the preliminary investigation.
Many cases have been filed indiscriminately against general public or different professionals as well. We believe that after examining every single case, the names of all those people should be removed from the list of accused, no evidence will be found against whom.
More than a hundred people have been accused in some of the murder cases and that’s not normal in any possible way. The objective of filing cases has to be the establishment of justice and not provoking intimidation. Indiscriminate filing of cases not only creates panic among innocent people but also obstruct the course of justice.
It is essential to restore confidence among the police for the sake of public security and the establishment of the rule of law. Initiatives should be taken so that the police members can work in an environment devoid of fear.