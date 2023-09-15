Cyber Security Act: Extensive powers to police remains

The government passed the Cyber Security Act 2023 in the Jatiya Sangsad on Wednesday despite strong objections from opposition lawmakers. With the passing of the law, the Digital Security Act (DSA) enacted in 2018 had been repealed.

Now, the pertinent question arises as to whether this new legislation effectively addresses the concerns and anxieties expressed by various quarters, including members of the media, regarding the previous digital security act.

It is undeniable that the Digital Security Act was notably repressive. While the government asserted that it aimed to combat digital crimes, it was, in practice, used against journalists, human rights activists and opposition leaders.

This law faced substantial criticism both at home and abroad. Notably, the United Nations Human Rights Commission called for the repeal of two sections of the act and the amendment of several others.