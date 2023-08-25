DSA to CSA: Release those detained in pending cases 



Amidst widespread criticism at home and abroad, the government has made the decision to replace the Digital Security Act (DSA) with the Cyber Security Act (CSA). The new act is expected to be presented in the national parliament in September. As per the draft of the proposed legislation, several sections of the former law have been modified to be bailable, and the certain penalties have been reduced. However, there appears to be minimal distinction between the two laws.

Concerns have already been raised from various quarters, including the media. International human rights organisations have also voiced their apprehensions. In a review of the draft Cyber Security Act, Amnesty International observed that the new law has retained the repressive provisions of the existing DSA.