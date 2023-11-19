Cyclone Midhili: Coordinated relief and rehabilitation initiatives required

There has been extensive damage in the coastal region from the gusty wind and rainfall due to the cyclone Midhili that passed over the Bay of Bengal on Friday.

This was an exceptional cyclone. No other cyclone passed over the land area for such a long period of time before.

Till now seven people including four of a family have reportedly died from this cyclone. Four people died when a mud house collapsed in Morichaghona area in Hnila union of Teknaf.

Meanwhile, incidents of a trawler capsize and 300 fishermen from 20 trawlers going missing in Patharghata upazila of Barguna were reported as well.