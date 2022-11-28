Why have destitute farmers been harassed?

The 12 arrested farmers and 25 others who escaped to avoid arrests of Salimpur Union of Ishwardi Upazila in Pabna, have finally been granted bail. In a country where loan defaulters who misappropriated billions remain out of touch, why this oppression on the poor borrowers?

According to Prothom Alo, 37 members of Bharoimari Uttarpara Vegetable Farmers Association took loans ranging from Tk 10,000 to Tk 40,000 from Bangladesh Samabaya Bank in 2016. The total loan amount was Tk 1.6 million, of which they already paid Tk 1.3 million.

The police arrested 12 people within 24 hours of arrest warrants being issued by the Pabna Chief Judicial Magistrate Court last Wednesday following a case filed by the cooperative bank. Others ran away to avoid arrest. After the news appeared in Prothom Alo, the local public representatives filed for their bail and they got bail on Sunday.