Why have destitute farmers been harassed?

President of Bharoimari vegetable farmers association and reserved woman member of Salimpur Union Parishad, Bilkis, revealed shocking information about the loan. She arranged to get a loan of Tk 1.6 million for 37 members of the association with the assurance that the interest rate will be low. Later they were informed that 15 per cent interest has to be paid. This agitated the farmers and many failed to repay their loans due to high interest rates. Even after the members of the association paid Tk 1.3 million, the bank demanded another Tk 1.2 million.
The bank can take legal action to recover the money provided as loan. Defaulters can also be sued. But surely they can't be placed behind bars. When the defaulters who misappropriate billions remain untouched, the arrest of 12 farmers for a few thousand is unwarranted. The law must not discriminate between offenders.
The manager of Pabna branch of Bangladesh Samabaya Bank, Kazi Jasim Uddin, tried to shake off the responsibility saying he was new there and the case was filed before his arrival. That is absolutely unacceptable. The behaviour of the bank towards the poor farmers is brutal. The top defaulters who stole billions should be arrested.
Journalist Shawkat Hossain wrote a post-editorial in Prothom Alo on 27 November on this topic. He also criticised the discriminatory policy of the government in enforcement of laws.
Interest rates are also very important here. If the bank demands higher interest than they promised at the beginning, then it is a breach of commitment. Action should be taken against whoever is involved in this.
Local representatives have met their responsibility by providing bail to the farmers. In case of collective loan, even if one's share is unpaid, others have to take the responsibility. In that case, the bank authorities should treat the issue with compassion.