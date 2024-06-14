Eid travel: May passengers have safe and happy trips

The traffic congestion is feared to be worst along the 8km on the east end of the Dhaka-Tangail-Bangabandhu Bridge highway and also on 18 bridges along the route. Traffic congestion is also apprehended on the Dhaka-Chattogram and Dhaka-Sylhet highways. It was the same situation during Eid-ul Fitr.

Compared to roads, we have a much higher number of vehicles in the country. This increases even further during Eid. But the authorities have always been negligent towards the railway. One railway minister is changed after the other, but discipline is never established in the sector. In the past, every time Eid came around there would be all sorts of scams centering train tickets. People would wait in long lines to buy their tickets to no avail. The tickets would be sold in the black market. That problem has been resolved somewhat with online ticket sales, but the railway authorities have failed to keep the train timings in order. On the day that special trains were started for Eid, the trains were late from half an hour to up till three hours.