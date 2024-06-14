Editorial
Eid travel: May passengers have safe and happy trips
Every year during the two Eids, commuters face all sorts of sufferings and harassment on the road, river and railway routes. That is because the pressure of passengers increases abnormally. There are separate authorities for road, river and railway travel. But they take no visible measures to accommodate the excessive vehicles and passengers during Eid. In fact, just ahead of Eid, in many places road repairs are undertaken, slowing down the movement of vehicles further.
From reports of various media including Prothom Alo, passengers' sufferings are likely to be worse in 12 spots along the Dhaka-Rangpur highway this Eid. With the highway being upgraded to four lanes and an overpass being constructed, drivers apprehend serious traffic congestion during the days ahead of Eid.
The traffic congestion is feared to be worst along the 8km on the east end of the Dhaka-Tangail-Bangabandhu Bridge highway and also on 18 bridges along the route. Traffic congestion is also apprehended on the Dhaka-Chattogram and Dhaka-Sylhet highways. It was the same situation during Eid-ul Fitr.
Compared to roads, we have a much higher number of vehicles in the country. This increases even further during Eid. But the authorities have always been negligent towards the railway. One railway minister is changed after the other, but discipline is never established in the sector. In the past, every time Eid came around there would be all sorts of scams centering train tickets. People would wait in long lines to buy their tickets to no avail. The tickets would be sold in the black market. That problem has been resolved somewhat with online ticket sales, but the railway authorities have failed to keep the train timings in order. On the day that special trains were started for Eid, the trains were late from half an hour to up till three hours.
The Passenger Welfare Association and the Road Safety Coalition have come up with a number of recommendations. If the government can take these recommendations into cognizance and bring order to road management, thousands of people will save safe Eid journeys
The railway authorities estimate that around 33,500 passengers will travel to different destinations this Eid. But if they fail to maintain the timing, how can they meet that target? Inquiry needs to be made about why these delays take place. If the trains do not leave on time, the owners of private transport get booming business. In India and all other countries of the world, the railway is considered the safest and most economic form of transportation. But in Bangladesh, the transport owners even went on strike to close railway routes.
In the past, passengers would have to wait interminably at the Mawa and Daulatdia ferry terminals during the two Eid. With the opening of Padma Bridge, the Mawa ferry has been closed down. While passengers crowd at the Daulatdia ferry terminal, the crowds are much less than before. In that sense, Padma Bridge has given great relief to the people of the south and southwest. One can travel to Barishal in a matter of three hours and to Khulna in five.
After Padma Bridge opened up, passengers have lessened on the southern river routes. But it must be kept in mind that this is the monsoon season. There can be storms and rain at any time. Extra precaution must be maintained on the river routes.
There was a record number of road accidents and deaths last Eid. The Passenger Welfare Association and the Road Safety Coalition have come up with a number of recommendations. If the government can take these recommendations into cognizance and bring order to road management, thousands of people will save safe Eid journeys. We hope the concerned authorities remain alert to ensure that no one's joyful Eid journey becomes a tragedy.