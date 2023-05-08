Airport unguarded: Take strict measures against smuggler ring

The incident of taka, dollar and valuable items being stolen from the luggage of a SAAF champion women football team member at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in September last year had created quite an uproar.

The airport authorities after investigating the incident had said that no item was stolen from their custody. Nor did any of the footballers make any complaint when collecting their luggage.

Three different departments- Civil Aviation Authority, Biman Bangladesh Airlines and Armed Police Battalion (APBN) serve at the airport. Yet, the incident of items being lost or stolen from passengers’ luggage at the airport concerns us.