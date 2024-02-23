Political commitment crucial to stop money laundering

A heated debate about siphoning money abroad has been going on for quite a few years. The government voices a strong stand about showing zero tolerance against money laundering.

But that stand is limited within the electoral manifesto of the party or the speeches of their party leaders on stage. No effective or sustainable steps are noticed to be taken for stopping money laundering.

The Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) showed in their report of 2022-23 fiscal that dubious transactions in the financial sector have seen an overall increase which is nearly 65 per cent higher than the previous year.

According to the BFIU report, the number of reports on suspicious transactions sent to them in the last fiscal year, 2022-23 has increased to 520, as against 341 in the previous financial year, 2021-22.