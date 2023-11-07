Cement and fertiliser factories: Why won’t the factories open after construction

The deadline and the project cost have increased several times in both the cases. The construction cost for the first one rose to Tk 155 billion (15,500 crore) while the second one cost Tk 9 billion (900 crore). It hasn’t been possible to start operations of these two factories due to various reasons including the issue of gas supply.

What’s most worrying is that even before the urea fertiliser factory goes into production, loan installments are being paid for that. To set up the factory, commercial loans had been taken at a high interest rate.

When the economy is under huge pressure for the dollar crisis and the dwindling foreign reserve, paying installments for a factory that hasn’t gone into production yet is undoubtedly putting an extra pressure on the economy.

Prothom Alo reported that the ‘Ghorasal Polash Fertiliser Factory’ project was taken up back in 2018 by merging Ghorasal and Polash fertilizer factories together. At first, the cost was estimated at Tk 104 billion (10,460 crore) but the final cost rose up to Tk 155 billion (15,500 crore).