Krishi Market fire: How long will the city corporation remain inactive? 

The devastating fire that occurred during the monsoon at Mohammadpur Krishi Market, owned by Dhaka North City Corporation, highlights the vulnerability of the capital's markets to fire accidents.

The fire started at 3:30 am on Wednesday and was brought under control by the efforts of the fire service, army, navy, and air force after approximately five hours. However, during this time, the fire ravaged 250 shops, leaving countless traders without a means of livelihood.

Following the fire, as is often the case, irregularities and lack of proper management by the market authorities have come to light. Mohammadpur Krishi Market is no exception to this pattern. Initially, fire service and civil defence authorities suspected an electrical short circuit or a mosquito coil as the potential cause of the fire.

However, according to a report by Prothom Alo, there were several factors that could have triggered the fire or any other accident within the market.