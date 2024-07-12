Is the anti-corruption drive merely a smokescreen?

The next day The Daily Star did carry the observations of at least six top economists in this regard. Mustafa Mujeri, Deen Islam and MA Razzak said that the GDP would now have to be reevaluated. According to MA Razzak, the GDP would go down by at least USD 6 billion. Centre for Policy Dialogue’s executive director Fahmida Khatun said now all statistics of the government had become void. Two days later Banik Barta’s headlines read “From GDP growth to national income, everything will decrease.” The newspaper quoted the former state minister for planning MA Mannan as saying that this was no minor error, the sum was extremely large. BIDS research director Dr Kazi Iqbal said the national income records of the past years must be calculated too.

There has been debate in the country for over the past decade or so regarding prioritizing economic growth over democracy. After all, priority had been attached to changing people’s lot by boosting economic growth, while rendering various important institutions of democracy ineffective. So naturally there was propensity to inflate the growth figures. The latest news is that there have been discrepancies in the growth records of the past 10 years. Samakal highlighted the year-wise figures from 2014-15, indicating that in one decade a surplus of USD65 billion had been projected in exports. Now there are speculations that growth figures of almost every year of these 10 years will fall. What could be a bigger scandal?

4.

The hullabaloo over corruption scandals at the moment is only natural. But why are the politicians silent over the scandal of fudged figures of growth? Have we become so habituated to irregularities and the narrative of the authorities that we have forgotten to ask the very normal and logical questions?

* Kamal Ahmed is a senior journalist

* This column appeared in the print and online edition of Prothom Alo and has been rewritten for the English edition by Ayesha Kabir