What lesson has EC learnt from the 'night votes'?

The BNP-led Jatiya Oikya Front on 22 February 2019 held a public hearing at the Supreme Court Bar Association auditorium. Earlier, on 11 January, the left-leaning parties including CPB also held such a public hearing on 11 January that year. Around 150 candidates were present at the Oikya Front hearing and a few dozen of them shared their experiences. And 147 candidates joined the left front's hearing, with 80 of them describing how the voting took place at their constituencies. We only hear about ballot boxes being stuffed on the night before, but we don't hear about the vote robbery, forced occupation of the centres and the various irregularities as described in the hearing.

In his book 'Nirbachannama', the former election commissioner late Mahbub Talukdar revealed a lot of unknown facts, saying that the scenario of 11th national election shows that the election was not fair. Pointing to irregularities, he said that in 213 centres of 103 constituencies, 100 per cent votes were cast. In 1,205 seats, 16 to 99 per cent of the votes were cast. He said that this was unrealistic.

It was not only that the BNP-led Oikya front, considered to be the opposition, were harassed, faced with cases and not allowed to vote. Candidates of the left front too did not have the minimum scope to take part in the election. Abdus Sattar, the Barishal candidate of Biplobi Workers Party, said that his agents were picked up at 10 in the morning, detained at an unknown location up until 4 in the afternoon. Bangladesher Samajtantrik Dal's Rajshahi candidate Alfaz Hossain said during his election campaign, he was picked up on 27 December evening by persons claiming to be from an intelligence agency, driven off in a back car and then released only the next day at the same spot. Similar stories of the opponents being picked up and detained for a fixed span of time were heard during the city corporation elections too. The commission remained unperturbed by such enforced disappearances and neither did the administration take any action.