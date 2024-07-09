What message did Bangladesh Bank give after opening the Pandora's Box?

Over the past two years exporters have been saying that exports have dropped. Banks have also been saying that export orders have decreased. Yet the government's Export Promotion Bureau has been maintaining a steady narrative of continuously growing exports and has also been publishing figures to that end. Based on that, the government's ministers have also been handing out dreams of earning USD100 billion in exports. And the central bank too has been basing its financial calculations on these figures. And yet Bangladesh Bank was aware that the exports in actuality were not as much as being projected. After all, every year export earnings coming in were less by USD 4billion to USD5 billion. This trend grew more and more.

In 2020 when the dollar crisis began, deficit in net trade credit took on serious proportions. As a result the financial account fell into deficit after a long time. The actual trade credit in financial accounts means the sum of the difference between export (shipment) and export earnings and the difference between import (shipment) and import expenditure. This woke the central bank up. A series of meeting were held between the three institutions and then calculations began afresh.