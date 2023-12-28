Lessons from the 7 January arrangement

Paying no heed whatsoever to the foe (read BNP, Ganatantra Mancha, CPB or any anti-government party), the 7 January arrangement is being termed as an ‘election’ and this proves that there really has been astounding development in the country. The increase in wealth and income of the candidates as recorded in the affidavits they have had to submit for the election, will surely silence those who raise questions about development. There can be no more room for doubt about the figures regarding per capita income.

For over the past two weeks or so, there have been no reports in the news of both the wealth and income of the candidates decreasing. In the case of 90 per cent, wealth increased, for some by 4 per cent, for some others by 400 per cent, and some even by over 600 per cent. It may seem difficult to believe at present that anyone has over 10 million taka in cash on hand, but they do, they have millions and millions of taka in cash.

With the anti-government elements not joining the polls, not only is the election being a one-sided affair, but the publishing of the wealth and income of the government supporters has also been one-sided. That is why the terms ‘bank robbers’, ‘share market looters’, ‘ records in corruption’, ‘money launderers’, are being mostly applied to those involved in power politics. Transparency International now says that there are 18 candidates in the election who are billionaires. And 87 per cent are more than millionaires (with over 10 million taka each).