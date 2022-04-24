Alas! Students

Why did the students lock in clashes with the traders? Reportedly a worker of a fast food shop called in the Dhaka College students because of his fracas with a fellow worker of another fast food shop in the New Market over setting up tables to attract customers during iftar. They were beaten by the second worker and his associates. Taking a cue from the incident, the students approached the market and a fight broke out there between the two sides at night and in the next day. Still this remains unclear, why the students, who are supposed to spend time in studies and such, could be “persuaded” by a fast food shop worker to fight for him. After all, all of them are students, not soldiers of fortune who could be hired by anyone to fight!

Before the outbreak of Covid-19, there was a discussion and analysis going on in the Bangladesh media and as a result different cabinet members were forced to face questions on why the economy of Bangladesh is growing at a high speed but is not being able to create jobs in comparison to that? The discussion is yet to resurface in the media and in the public mind even though the situation has worsened and more and more youth are growing worried about their future. In fact, a recent study conducted by a teacher of the statistics faculty of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) and his three students among the university students finds they worry most about their future job prospects and this is taking a toll on their mental health. The study was conducted from October 2020 to February 2021 through an online survey at 62 universities across the country. But the situation is not much different among the students in other universities and university colleges. Dhaka College is one such college.